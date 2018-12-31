The Eagles know playoff football is different — the Bears are about to find out

When Matt Nagy started his NFL coaching career, Doug Pederson, now the Eagles’ head coach, was the Philadelphia’s quality control coach. Nagy was below him.

“The assistant to the assistant,” the Bears head coach Monday.

When Pederson was promoted to the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach, Nagy followed behind, becoming the offensive quality control coach. When the two followed head coach Andy Reid to Kansas City in 2013, Pederson became the offensive coordinator, Nagy the quarterbacks coach.

“So we keep following this path here,” Nagy said. “So I told [Pederson] at the owners meetings this past offseason that he got that Super Bowl. I’m trying to follow his lead here.

Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan talks to side judge Dyrol Prioleau on Sunday. | Bruce Kluckhohn/AP photo

“He probably doesn’t want to hear that right now. But I’m trying to stick on that path.”

A year ago, Pederson was the hotshot play-calling head coach with no playoff experience. Nagy, and his Bears, inherited that mantle this season.

Playoff football is different. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl last season, know that. The Bears are about to find out.

“The intensity is completely different,” Nagy said. “It’s not even close.”

Entering Sunday’s game against Pederson’s Eagles, the Bears have only seven starters with postseason experience — a total of 25 games’ worth.

By contrast, 12 of the Eagles’ starters in Sunday’s win against the Redskins also started last year’s Super Bowl. Those 12 have a combined 52 games’ worth of playoff experience — and that’s not counting offseason pickup Michael Bennett, who played in two Super Bowls and totaled 10 career playoff games with the Seahawks.

Nagy, though, said the Bears gained a glimpse of postseason intensity in Sunday’s 24-10 win against the Vikings, who were playing at home for their playoff lives.

“[Sunday] wasn’t a playoff game, but it was close to it,” Nagy said. “And so those guys felt it, they were on the road. Everything’s faster. It’s a lot faster.

“There’s a feel to it. You’ve got everybody there. Everybody’s watching. The good thing for us is we’ve had some Sunday night games, some Monday night games, some Thursday night games, where this isn’t our first rodeo. So I know how our guys handle it and now it’s just the deal — if you lose you’re done. If you win, you keep moving on.”

Some of the Bears’ best players, though, have been through the rigors of the postseason.

Tight end Trey Burton threw the touchdown on “Philly Special” in last year’s Super Bowl and came to the Bears with a ring. Receiver Taylor Gabriel had 76 receiving yards in Super Bowl LI, when his Falcons blew a 25-point lead to the Patriots. And right tackle Bobby Massie played three playoff games in a two-year span with the Cardinals.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara was a little-used rookie when the Giants won Super Bowl XLVI, and nickel cornerback Sherrick McManis played in two playoff games with the Texans.

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan won Super Bowl 50 — and lost the game two years earlier — as a member of the Broncos. Defensive end Akiem Hicks lost to the Trevathan’s Broncos in the 2015 AFC title game, the end of his lone half-season with the Patriots, and lost in the divisional round of the 2013 playoffs with the Saints.

“The playoffs are unlike anything else, where have this feeling of, ‘Do or die,’” Hicks said, “’This could be it. If I don’t play well I’ve got to go to my locker and pack up my little black garbage bag.’”

Bears veterans will try to stress the stakes all week, but they know that players have to live it to truly understand.

“You don’t have time to make mistakes and try to come back from it,” Trevathan said. “You gotta limit your mistakes when they come your way, because you only have so many reps.

“Just stay ready. You never know. Be ready and stay ready, and win this game.”