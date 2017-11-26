Bears barely avoid setting franchise-low in rushing yards

PHILADELPHIA — Mitch Trubisky saved the Bears some ignominy Sunday when, down four touchdowns with 2 ½ minutes to play, he scrambled left and, after an 11-yard gain, ran out of bounds.

That brought the Bears’ rushing yards total from -6 to 5 yards, preventing them from setting a franchise low. They had 1 at the Rams in 1952.

“We didn’t establish (the run game) at any point in the game,” coach John Fox said.

The Bears’ total was hurt by a 12-yard loss on a reverse to Tarik Cohen. But it was never effective; Jordan Howard ran seven times for six yards. Cohen — who said that “when ou go backward any time, no matter where you are on the field, it’s always deflating” — ran twice for -11 yards.

Jordan Howard is tackled out of bounds by the Eagles' Corey Graham on Sunday. (AP)

“Honestly, in my opinion, in comes down to, ‘Who are we? What do we do best?’” tackle Charles Leno said. “We’re an outside zone team. We didn’t get to a lot of that. We didn’t get to a lot of outside zone. That’s just my opinion.”

Leno was asked whether that was because of their opponent or the plays they called.

“I’m not the playcaller. You can’t say what I’m calling,” he said. “I just know we’re an outside zone team. We didn’t get to a lot of that early, like we were supposed to. And once you’re playing catch-up to a front like that, good luck.”

Guard Kyle Long called the Eagles “one of the best defenses I’ve ever played,” but said the Bears were also to blame for their struggles.

“Two parts poor performance on our part, myself included,” he said, “and one part damn good defense.”