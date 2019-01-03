Bears-Eagles ticket prices drop as playoff game draws near

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates with fans after a win against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 15-6. | David Banks/Associated Press

So much for the “early bird gets the worm.” Turns out waiting a few days to purchase Bears playoff tickets for Sunday’s big NFC Wild Card tilt against the Eagles at Soldier Field could’ve saved you a pretty penny.

As the big game draws near, ticket prices have dropped 16 percent since Monday, according to TickPick, a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace.

The average listing price for the Bears-Eagles game as of Thursday morning was $714 — down from $852 earlier this week.

Tickets for the Bears’ first playoff game since 2010 were available for $192 on TickPick. That price is substantially less than the original get-in price of $319 on Monday.

StubHub and Vivid Seats had even less expensive tickets available, with seats starting at $189 and $160, respectively.

TickPick co-founder and co-CEO Brett Goldberg expects ticket prices to continue to decrease up until the weekend. He then projects they’ll be another surge in prices as game day approaches.

While the Bears-Eagles ticket prices have gone down at least for now, they’re still significantly higher than the other NFL games going on this weekend.

The Texans-Colts game has the second highest average listing price of $402, but it also has the cheapest tickets available. Fans can purchase tickets for just $90, according to TickPick.

As for the other AFC Wild Card game, the Ravens-Chargers game has the second lowest get-in price of $106.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Cowboys-Seahawks game have an average listing price of $382, TickPick said.

Asked why the Bears-Eagles tickets are so much more expensive compared to other Wild Card games, Goldberg said: “It’s been a long time since the Bears have made it to the playoffs, and the sheer size of the Chicago market and their fanbase speaks for itself.”