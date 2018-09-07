Bears sign NT Eddie Goldman to four-year extension

Eddie Goldman, the second-round pick of general manager Ryan Pace’s first draft, is getting a contract extension.

The nose tackle signed a four-year deal, the Bears said, that will take his contract through 2022. The deal with pay Goldman $42 million with $25 million guaranteed, sources confirmed.

“This is a key extension for the future of the Bears and an anchor for our defense,” Pace said in a statement. “We are excited to be able to reward one of our own in Eddie. We put pride in drafting and developing players and Eddie has put the work in every day to earn this opportunity.”

The Bears and Goldman had eyed an extension since the end of last season. Teams typically lock in the extensions before a player makes his first regular-season appearance.

Eddie Goldman warms in 2016. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Pace said Sunday that the gigantic deal given edge rusher Khalil Mack — with $60 million due at signing and $90 million guaranteed — would not prevent the Bears from seeking extensions with eligible players. Safety Adrian Amos could be another target.

“Those are things we talked through, and we feel we are in a really good position from a financial standpoint to accomplish what we need to accomplish,” Pace said.

Goldman has started all but four of the 36 games he’s played as a Bear, including 15 games last year.