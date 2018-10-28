Bears safety Eddie Jackson calls unnecessary roughness flag a ‘crazy call’

Safety Eddie Jackson said he couldn’t stop himself from hitting Jets receiver Andre Roberts on a third-and-13 incomplete pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-10 win against the Jets.

He was flagged for unnecessary roughness for tackling the receiver even as the ball skipped away. He said he told the official that he couldn’t stop himself, because he’d already begun to make the tackle when the ball was thrown incomplete.

Rather than punt, the Jets eventually scored a touchdown.

“It was a crazy call to me,” Jackson said. “I’m not really anticipating the guy to drop the ball.”

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan couldn’t believe it.

“Don’t get me started,” he said. “It’s crazy, man. It’s like you can’t even make a hit. Back in the day that would have been looked at as a big hit. Nowadays it’s a flag.”