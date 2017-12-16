Bears Eddie Jackson laments losing 58-yard jump ball: ‘That was on me’

DETROIT — Eddie Jackson gave credit where it was due. But he gave blame where it was due as well.

“It was good play by him. But that was on me,” the Bears rookie safety said when asked about Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. beating him to a jump ball for a 58-yard reception on third-and-18 that was an early turning point in the Bears’ 20-10 loss Saturday at Ford Field.

“When I saw him out of the corner of my eye, I didn’t think he was as close as he was. By the time I timed the jump, he was under me already. He just body-positioned me and made a great catch.”

The Bears trailed 6-0 in the second quarter but had a chance to regain the momentum after tight end Darren Fells was called for holding and Pernell McPhee tackled Ameer Abdullah for a six-yard loss to put the Lions in second-and-26 at their 22. After an eight-yard gain, the Bears were about to get the ball back. But on third-and-18, quarterback Matthew Stafford rolled to his right to escape pressure and threw the ball up for grabs.

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones makes a catch in front of Bears safety Eddie Jackson for a 58-yard gain to the Bears 12-yard line in the second quarter of the Bears' 20-10 loss at Ford Field in Detroit. (Rey Del Rio/AP)

Even if it was intercepted it would have been an effective punt. But Stafford hit the jackport when Jones — who is averaging 18.0 yards per catch, third in the NFL — got inside position on Jackson and won the jump ball for the 58-yard gain to the Bears 12-yard line. Three plays later, Stafford threw a three-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones for a 13-0 lead with 6:10 left in the first half.

“Just a mistake. You’ve got to learn from it,” said Jackson, who also had a fumble recovery Saturday — his fifth takeaway this season. “I’ve been playing football for a long time. The one thing I learned is that it’s going to happen. There are [other] good players out there, too. He’s a good player. He’s made those plays on a lot of people. I was supposed to come up with that one. It’s part of the game. You’ve got win more than you lose.”

The Jones-Jackson play typified the misfortune that befell the Bears against the Lions. Earlier in that drive, a holding penalty on cornerback Prince Amukamara on a third-and-eight incompletion gave the Lions a first down.

And after Stafford’s touchdown pass to TJ Jones, the Bears responded with Tarik Cohen’s 90-yard kickoff return to the Lions 14 — but the play was called back because of a holding penalty on DeAndre Houston-Carson.

“They called it, so obviously I wasn’t playing within the confines of the rules — and I hurt the team. I didn’t have to do it,” said a disconsolate Houston-Carson, who has emerged as a key four-phase special-teams player this season. “I take a lot of pride in my work, but ultimately it’s about my teammates — and that was a crucial situation in the game. We would have had great field position, an opportunity to score and get back in the game and I hurt my teammates.”

