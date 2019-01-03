Eddie Jackson limited in practice; WRs Robinson, Miller, Gabriel good to go

Bears safety Eddie Jackson (39) returns an interception of an Aaron Rodgers pass in the fourth quarter of the Bears' 24-17 victory over the Packers on Dec. 16 at Soldier Field. Jackson suffered a sprained ankle on the play, but could return against the Eagles in a wild-card game Sunday at Soldier Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears safety Eddie Jackson participated in practice for the first time since suffering a sprained right ankle against the Packers on Dec. 16. Though he was limited and still appeared to be favoring the injured ankle, the Bears are hopeful he will play in the wild-card playoff game against the Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Jackson figures to at least give it a go. But back-up Deon Bush, who started in Jackson’s place in victories over the 49ers and Vikings, remains on high alert.

Even with Jackson’s uncertain status, the Bears continued to get good news on the injury front. Wide receivers Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel — all of whom missed all or part of the Vikings game — had full participation in practice and declared themselves ready to p lay.

Robinson missed the Vikings game with a rib injury he suffered against the 49ers. He said Thursday he was 100 percent.

Gabriel was limited to 28 plays against the Vikings because of a rib injury he suffered on a 40-yard catch in the second quarter. “I’m good,” he said when asked about the injury.

Miller’s injury is the most problematic. He played just two snaps before suffering a separated shoulder — the second time that has happened this season. “Shoulder came all the way out, so I had to pop it back in,” he said. “I’ve had to do that numerous times this season.

Miller will wear a brace in the game, but has been doing this most of the season, so he’s used to it.

“I haven’t been 100 percent all season,” said the rookie from Memphis, who has nine receptions for 91 yards in seven games since a season-high five receptions for 122 yards against the Lions on Nov. 11 at Soldier Field. “I’m still managing to make plays and do my part for the team. That’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Elsewhere on the injury report, guard Kyle Long (rest) and linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) did not practice.

Parkey from Downtown

Kicker Cody Parkey, who leads the Bears in scoring with 111 points, worked out at Soldier Field in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the wild-card game.

Parkey has hit 5-of-6 field goal attempts at Soldier Field since hitting the upright on misses from 41 and 34 against the Lions on Nov. 11. He is 23-of-30 (76.7 percent) for the season, 28th in the NFL.

Long road back

Long was given a scheduled day off as the Bears continue to ease the former Pro Bowl guard back into form. Long, who played 28 snaps against the Vikings, is expected to try to play the entire game Sunday.

“We were having a debate of how much is too much [against the Vikings],” offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said. “You never want to find out what is too much because it’s bad news. But he did a nice job and it was kind of like a preseason game with trying to knock some rust off and get back out there and have confidence that you can do it. And he can.”