Take a look behind the scenes of Bears expansion plan for Halas Hall

The Bears announced Friday that it plans to double the size of its already first-class practice facility, Halas Hall.

The Bears will begin to design a 162,500-square-foot football operations addition to the already existing 143,000-square-foot practice facility. Additions to Halas Hall will include a 13,000-square-foot indoor turf field with a 133-by-26 video projection wall and adjacent virtual reality room. The Bears also plans to expand the team’s weigh room 2,000 square feet.

The Bears also plan to quadruple the size of their current sport medicine place and plan to add a hydrotherapy pool. There will also be a new players’ lounge and separate huddle space for the team to congregate.

Bears President Ted Phillips said the new facility will offer additional resources for the team’s training and will help increase the Bears’ level of performance.

This is what the main entrance will look like from the exterior. | Courtesy of Chicago Bears

“The improvements being made at Halas Hall through this development project further exemplify the commitment the organization has to investing in the success of our football operations and making the Bears a premier destination,” Phillips said in a statement. “[The facility] will also allow for many enhanced amenities incorporating state-of-the-art technology and ensure room for future growth.”

Take a look at the renderings for the new expansion project: