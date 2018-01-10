Bears expected to name Harry Hiestand offensive line coach

As promised, new Bears coach Matt Nagy has moved quickly to fill out his coaching staff. And he landed a big fish for his offense.

Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand is expected to leave the Fighting Irish for Nagy and the Bears. Hiestand, 59, is widely considered one of the preeminent line coaches in all of football, college or professional.

This will be Hiestand’s second run with the Bears. He was part of former Bears coach Lovie Smith’s staff from 2005 to 2009. He followed ex-offensive coordinator Ron Turner to the Bears from the University of Illinois, where they spent eight years together. Longtime NFL linemen Tony Pashos (six teams) and David Diehl (Giants) played for Hiestand at Illinois.

Hiestand joined Notre Dame in 2012 after two years at Tennessee. Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (No. 6 pick in 2016) and Cowboys guard Zack Martin (No. 16 in 2014) are among the notable players who played for Hiestand at Notre Dame.

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand (right) with Ron Turner at Illinois. (File photo)

Notre Dame also has two projected first-round picks this year in guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Mike McGlinchey.

NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Tribune first reported the news of Hiestand’s hiring.