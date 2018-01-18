Bears expected to retain quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone

The Bears’ offense will change under new coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, but one element of it will remain the same for quarterback Mitch Trubisky. A league source said Thursday that Dave Ragone is expected to be retained as quarterbacks coach.

Earlier this week, Nagy and the Bears interviewed other candidates to possibly replace Ragone, who joined the Bears in 2016. Ragone, though, always was considered a strong candidate to return.

Ragone, a decorated college quarterback at Louisville who spent three seasons with the Houston Texans, is the only holdover from former coach John Fox’s staff on the offensive side.

After the Bears signed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to a new three-year contract, most of the defensive staff is expected to return.

Bears quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone. (AP)

Ragone, though, wasn’t part of Fox’s original Bears staff. He joined the organization after Adam Gase left to be the Dolphins’ head coach and Dowell Loggains was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Before joining the Bears, Ragone was the Titans’ quarterbacks coach in 2013 and an offensive quality control coach for Redskins in 2015.