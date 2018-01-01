Bears extend general manager Ryan Pace through 2021 season

The Bears gave Ryan Pace a contract extension Monday, allowing the general manager’s timeframe to match up with whomever he selects as the team’s next head coach.

Pace’s contract was supposed to expire after the 2019 season. Pace is now under contract until 2021.

“When I look at our organization, stability is what comes to mind,” Pace said.

It might have proven more difficult for Pace to hire a coach whose contract runs longer than his. The next head coach figures to get a four-year deal.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace got a contract extension Monday. (Sun-Times media)

The Bears fired coach John Fox on Monday morning, and have begun to look for a replacement, probably with an offensive pedigree. Pace said the Bears “couldn’t be happier” with the direction of rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who started the last 12 games of the season.

Pace said he will make the final decision on the next head coach. He will not cede final control of the 53-man roster to whomever he hires.