Bears eye Chiefs WR Albert Wilson as free-agent fix

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears have strong interest in reuniting new head coach Matt Nagy with Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson, sources said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach then confirmed as much when asked about the free-agent receiver returning to Kansas City.

“Well, Matt’s in Chicago,” said Veach, who first befriended Nagy at Delaware. “He knows all about him.”

An undrafted player out of Georgia State, the 5-9, 200-pound Wilson would be a complementary piece to a revamped Bears receiving corps. He set career highs with 42 catches, 62 targets and 554 receiving yards last year. He’s started 26 out of 55 games.

“He’s a dirty, tough player,” Veach said. “He does everything, from the slot to the outside. He can block. He can return if you need him to. he’s a very valuable commodity for us, and certainly has done a lot for us over the last few years.”

The Bears need to rework a receiving group that was among the league’s worst last year. Kevin White is recovering from a broken shoulder, Cam Meredith is a restricted free agent and Markus Wheaton will likely be cut. Kendall Wright, Josh Bellamy and Kendall Wright are free agents.