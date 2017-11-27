Bears fan hilariously trolls John Fox in televised game against Eagles

Things are not looking well for Bears coach John Fox.

During an embarrassing 31-3 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, a Chicago fan trolled Fox in a creative and hilarious way.

A Bears fan held up a giant “FireFox” web browser logo after former Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery scored a touchdown for the Eagles.

LOL This fan with the Firefox logo after Alshon's TD. pic.twitter.com/ez4sbeUfo0 A Bears fan trolled coach John Fox with a giant "FireFox" web browser logo on Sunday. | Chris Szagola/Associated Press — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) November 26, 2017

So either this is the fan’s favorite web browser or he’s really demanding the Bears oust Fox at the end of the season. I’m putting money on the latter.

This Bears fan wasn’t the first to use the web browser logo to put pressure on the Bears front office. And fans don’t appear to be backing down anytime soon.

Sun-Times Bears reporter Mark Potash changed his Twitter avatar to the “FireFox” logo after the Bears brutal 26-13 loss to the Packers earlier this month.

Just my new favorite web browser. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) November 13, 2017

One fan altered the logo to include Fox’s face.

The @ChicagoBears came out in the 2nd half of the season just like they come out in the 2nd half of every game under John Fox. Flat, unprepared, undisciplined. His in game coaching is the worst ever. #FireFOX #FireFOX FireFOX #FireFOX #FireFOX #FireFOX pic.twitter.com/I3fevBe7GF — 🅰️🅰️ron from Chi #FIREFOX 🔥🦊 #FIREGARPAX 🔥💩 (@aarontor) November 13, 2017

Fox’s coaching future is inevitable. He has yet to have a winning season in Chicago since he took the position in 2015. Fox’s record also speaks for itself. The Bears are 12-31 during his tenure, and the team will likely finish last-place in the NFC North for the third consecutive season.

Look on the bright side, Fox. At least the fanbase hasn’t put forward a crowdfunding effort for a giant billboard near your home turf, Soldier Field, calling for your firing.

Follow me on Twitter @madkenney.