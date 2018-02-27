Bears finalize their coaching staff

The Bears formalized their final coaching staff Tuesday, releasing the roster for the first time.

All the position coaches had been previously reported. The Bears’ defensive coaching staff returns under Vic Fangio.

Jason Loscalzo was named head strength and conditioning coach; Andre Tucker was named head athletic trainer. Loscalzo spent the last six years in the same role at Washington State, while Tucker was the Browns’ assistant trainer from 2010-17.

A look at the final staff:

Bears coach Matt Nagy. (AP)

Head coach

Matt Magy

Offense

Coordinator: Mark Helfrich

Running Backs: Charles London

Wide Receivers: Mike Furrey

Quarterbacks: Dave Ragone

Offensive Line: Harry Hiestand

Assistant Offensive Line: Donovan Raiola

Tight Ends: Kevin Gilbride

Offensive Quality Control: Mike Snyder

Offensive Quality Control: Brian Ginn

Offensive Assistant: Shane Toub

Defense

Coordinator: Vic Fangio

Defensive Backs: Ed Donatell

Assistant Defensive Backs: Roy Anderson

Outside Linebackers: Brandon Staley

Linebackers: Glenn Pires

Defensive Line: Jay Rodgers

Defensive Quality Control: Sean Desai

Defensive Quality Control: Bill Shuey

Special teams

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

Assistant Special Teams: Brock Olivo

Training staff

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Jason Loscalzo

Head Athletic Trainer: Andre Tucker