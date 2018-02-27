Bears finalize their coaching staff
The Bears formalized their final coaching staff Tuesday, releasing the roster for the first time.
All the position coaches had been previously reported. The Bears’ defensive coaching staff returns under Vic Fangio.
Jason Loscalzo was named head strength and conditioning coach; Andre Tucker was named head athletic trainer. Loscalzo spent the last six years in the same role at Washington State, while Tucker was the Browns’ assistant trainer from 2010-17.
A look at the final staff:
Head coach
Matt Magy
Offense
Coordinator: Mark Helfrich
Running Backs: Charles London
Wide Receivers: Mike Furrey
Quarterbacks: Dave Ragone
Offensive Line: Harry Hiestand
Assistant Offensive Line: Donovan Raiola
Tight Ends: Kevin Gilbride
Offensive Quality Control: Mike Snyder
Offensive Quality Control: Brian Ginn
Offensive Assistant: Shane Toub
Defense
Coordinator: Vic Fangio
Defensive Backs: Ed Donatell
Assistant Defensive Backs: Roy Anderson
Outside Linebackers: Brandon Staley
Linebackers: Glenn Pires
Defensive Line: Jay Rodgers
Defensive Quality Control: Sean Desai
Defensive Quality Control: Bill Shuey
Special teams
Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor
Assistant Special Teams: Brock Olivo
Training staff
Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Jason Loscalzo
Head Athletic Trainer: Andre Tucker