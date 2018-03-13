Allen Robinson rocks Bulls jersey to celebrate signing with Bears

Top free agent Allen Robinson has agreed to join the Bears, and he’s clearly excited about making the move to Chicago. The wide receiver recently posted on his Twitter a picture of him wearing a Bulls jersey with the caption, “What’s good Chicago!!!?”

Okay, so here’s the fun part: What jersey is he wearing? Most likely, it’s a custom jersey because he wears No. 15 in the NFL, but I like to think that it’s actually a John Lucas III classic.

Allen Robinson had his breakout with the Jaguars in 2015. | Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

Robinson is expected to become one of the Bears’ top wide receivers next season as they look to surround Mitch Trubisky with more talent. The 24-year-old missed most of the 2017 season after suffering an ACL tear, but he’s expected to recover in time for the start of the 2018 season and should address one of the team’s biggest needs.

The former Jaguars wideout had his breakout in 2015 when he recorded 80 catches for 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns. He followed up that Pro Bowl performance with 73 catches for 883 yards and six touchdowns in 2016 before having last season cut short after just one game.