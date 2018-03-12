Bears free agency: Team extends contracts to WRs Cam Meredith, Josh Bellamy

While the Bears will be aggressive in remodeling a receiver position that ranked among the worst in the league last season, they won’t do so from scratch.

The team plans to extend original-round contract tenders to restricted free agents Cam Meredith and Josh Bellamy, sources said Monday, awarding each a $1.907 million contract for 2018 and retaining the right to match any outside offers.

The Bears could have given Meredith a second-round tender, which would have cost about them about $1 million more in salary and would have demanded a second-round draft pick from any team that outbid the Bears. With original-round tenders, the Bears do not receive compensation if they choose not to match another team’s offer.

Still, it appears as if both players will play for the Bears in 2018. Meredith, the former Illinois State quarterback, caught 66 passes for 888 yards in 2016. He was poised to be the team’s top receiver last year before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee — and partially tearing the medial collateral ligament — in the team’s third preseason game. He has been working out at Halas Hall.

Cardinals defensive back Tramon Williams tackles Bears receiver Cam Meredith during a preseason game last year. (AP)

Bellamy had a career-high 376 receiving yards on 24 receptions last year, but might be best remembered for his involvement in a screaming match that resulted in receiver Tre McBride getting cut. If the Bears bulk up at receiver, as expected, Bellamy still carries special teams value. He ranked in the top five in Bears special teams snaps in 2015 and 2016.

The Bears are targeting receivers during the legal tampering period, which opened Monday in advance of the start of free agency Wednesday. Kevin White, the former first-round pick who has played in only five games in three years due to injury, spent last week training with quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Southern California.