Bears free agency: QB Chase Daniel rejoins Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy as backup

Bears 03/14/2018, 07:51am
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

The Bears are turning to a familiar face to help incubate Mitch Trubisky’s career: Chase Daniel, the backup quarterback who has played for both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

Daniel will receive a two-year contract, per NFL Network, and immediately becomes Trubisky’s No. 2. It’s unclear if his addition would preclude the Bears from signing Mark Sanchez, though he served as the team’s No. 3 last year.

Though he turns 32 in October, Daniel has the athleticism to run Nagy’s spread-tinged West Coast system. The Missouri alum has had an enviable career for at least one reason — he’s made more than $24 million, per spotrac.com, and started exactly two games.

He spent his first three years with the Saints before going to the Chiefs — and Nagy — for three more, the Eagles for one and then back to New Orleans, where he served under the great Drew Brees.

Saints quarterback Chase Daniel warms up before playing the Bears this year. (AP)

 

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

30-year-old woman missing from South Chicago for over a month
Bears' free-agent shopping spree all about helping QB Mitch Trubisky
Cubs' Ian Happ — even without deal he sought — is on a path to get what he wants
Bears free agent news 2018: Updates on Chicago’s latest roster moves – Chicago Sun-Times