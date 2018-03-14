Bears free agency: QB Chase Daniel rejoins Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy as backup

The Bears are turning to a familiar face to help incubate Mitch Trubisky’s career: Chase Daniel, the backup quarterback who has played for both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

Daniel will receive a two-year contract, per NFL Network, and immediately becomes Trubisky’s No. 2. It’s unclear if his addition would preclude the Bears from signing Mark Sanchez, though he served as the team’s No. 3 last year.

Though he turns 32 in October, Daniel has the athleticism to run Nagy’s spread-tinged West Coast system. The Missouri alum has had an enviable career for at least one reason — he’s made more than $24 million, per spotrac.com, and started exactly two games.

He spent his first three years with the Saints before going to the Chiefs — and Nagy — for three more, the Eagles for one and then back to New Orleans, where he served under the great Drew Brees.