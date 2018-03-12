Bears free agent news 2018: Updates on Chicago’s latest roster moves

The NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday, so teams and players are now free to begin discussing terms of contracts with each other prior to the start of the official signing period Wednesday. With that in mind, here are the Bears’ latest free agent moves, rumblings and targets as they look to assemble their roster for the 2018 season.

March 12: The Bears won’t tender long snapper Patrick Scales, who missed all of the last regular season with a tore anterior cruciate ligament, a source confirmed. Scales, who snapped all 16 games for the Bears in 2016 and five the year before, will become a free agent. With Andrew DePaola a free agent, too, the Bears don’t have a snapper on their 2018 roster.

March 12: Chiefs slot receiver Albert Wilson, who sources said at the NFL Scouting Combine could be headed for a reunion with Bears coach Matt Nagy, is ready for free agency.

👀👀 Bears general manager Ryan Pace is entering his fourth free agent signing period. (AP) — Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) March 12, 2018

March 12: The Bears signed Bradley Sowell, a swing tackle who can play guard in a pinch, to a two-year contract before the start of the legal tampering period.

March 11: Examining the Bears’ top needs, potential free agent targets, which former players will become free agents and how much money they have to spend.

March 9: Bears general manager Ryan Pace should find smoother sailing in free agency in 2018 than he did in his previous three years.