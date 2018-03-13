Bears free agency: TE Trey Burton, Super Bowl hero, to sign 4-year deal

The Bears will sign tight end Trey Burton to a four-year contract when the league season opens Wednesday, sources confirmed to the Sun-Times on Tuesday.

The deal can be worth up to $32 million.

The 26-year-old caught 23 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns last year, and notoriously threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Nick Foles in the Eagles’ title game victory.

The Florida alum had 37 catches for 327 yards in 2016; before that, he’d totaled only four targets in his first two years with the Eagles after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

Trey Burton scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Bears at Soldier Field on September 19, 2016. (Getty Images)

He’ll join a tight end group that includes 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen. The Bears owe Dion Sims, a blocking tight end, $4 million if he’s on the roster after Friday. Daniel Brown is not expected to receive a tender as a restricted free agent, sources said, but could still return to the team.

He gives quarterback Mitch Trubisky yet another weapon; the Bears agreed to sign receiver Allen Robinson earlier Tuesday.