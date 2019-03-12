Bears to sign return star Cordarrelle Patterson: report

Perhaps the best part about the Bears’ move Tuesday night: they won’t have to defend against Cordarrelle Patterson next year.

The Bears agreed to sign Patterson, the Patriots’ kick return star, to a two-year contract, according to ESPN. Patterson torched the Bears when the two teams met last year, returning a kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown in a game the Bears lost by seven.

He gives coach Matt Nagy another offensive gadget. Patterson is a receiver by trade, but played running back in a pinch for the Super Bowl champs last year. He caught 21 passes for 247 yards and three scores, and ran 42 times for 228 yards and a touchdown.

Most importantly, he brings the Bears a specific trait Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have been trying to collect: speed.

Before the agreement, the Bears had only three receivers on their projected roster who caught more than four passes last year: Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller.