Bears free agency: CB Prince Amukamara to re-sign

The Bears are bringing back their second starting cornerback in the past week, agreeing to retain Prince Amukamara for next season.

Amukamara will get a three-year deal worth $27 million once the free agent period opens Wednesday at 3 p.m., per ESPN. He’s expected to rejoin Kyle Fuller, to whom the Bears gave the transition tag last week.

The 29-year-old joined the Bears on a one-year, $7 million contract last season after playing under a one-year contract with the Jaguars. He hasn’t recorded an interception since 2015, but was a solid performer under coordinator Vic Fangio.

His presence next year doesn’t figure to deter the Bears from drafting a cornerback in the first round, if one is available. Also Tuesday, the Bears officially extended the right-of-first-refusal tender to slot cornerback Bryce Callahan.