Bears free agency: Team officially re-signs Marcus Cooper

The Bears made their signing of Marcus Cooper official Friday, giving the cornerback a one-year deal worth a reported $2.5 million.

Signed as a free agent last year, Cooper was cut by the Bears earlier this month.

At the NFL’s annual meetings Tuesday, GM Ryan Pace said Cooper explored the market — he visited his old team, the Cardinals — before returning.

“We feel very fortunate and very happy to have him back in the mix …” Pace said. “Obviously, we feel good about him. There’s a reason why he’s back. Right now, [it’s] kind of a clean slate for 2018. Let him attack this offseason and work himself back in.”

Marcus Cooper returns a blocked field goal against the Steelers. (AP)

Cooper is probably best-remembered for fumbling on a sure touchdown after returning a blocked field goal. Cooper stopped before the goal line, was tackled and fumbled, forcing the Bears to settle for a field goal.

He played for new Bears coach Matt Nagy with the Chiefs before being traded to the Cardinals, where he spent the 2016 regular season.