Bears free agency: WR Cam Meredith adds Saints to restricted-free agent tour

Bears wide receiver Cam Meredith, who is free to solicit tenders from other teams as a restricted free agent, visited the Saints over the weekend, a source confirmed.

Meredith had previously spoken with the Ravens and Colts. If he agrees to an offer sheet with any outside team, the Bears have the right to match it. If not, they’d lose their top receiver from 2016 with no compensation.

Meredith was given an original round tender earlier this month, locking him into a $1.907 million deal for 2018 if he doesn’t agree to an outside tender by April 20. If he returns to the Bears on that one-year deal, he would become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

The Bears could have paid him an extra $1 million and placed a second-round tender on him — earning that level of draft pick as compensation — but chose not to.

Cam Meredith is a restricted free agent. (AP)

Meredith had 66 catches for 888 yards in 2016 before tearing his knee in a preseason game against the Titans last year. The Bears have reworked their receivers’ room this offseason, signing Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel during the first wave of free agency.