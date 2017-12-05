Bears G Kyle Long has another long road back after latest trip to IR

When Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox were hired by the Bears in 2015, Kyle Long was the biggest foundation piece — a two-time Pro Bowl guard entering his prime at 26. Pound-for-pound, he was the best player on the team.

And after taking one for the team and moving to right tackle on a moment’s notice at the beginning of the regular season in 2015 — and playing every offensive snap but one all season — Long was rewarded with a third Pro Bowl berth and a four-year, $40 million contract extension that included $30 million guaranteed.

Two arduous, difficult and frustrating seasons later — with nearly as many injuries as victories — a beleaguered Long exemplifies just how problematic the rebuilding process has been and just how uncertain the future of the Pace-Fox regime is. After battling all season following a laborious recovery from a severely broken ankle in the offseason, Long was put on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Tuesday — his 29th birthday — ending his 2017 season.

It’s the second consecutive season Long has been put on injured reserve. Last year, while playing through a torn labrum, he suffered the broken ankle against the Buccaneers in Week 10 and missed the last seven games of the season on IR.

Kyle Long (75), who was put on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Tuesday, has played just 61.7 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps this season. (Jeff Haynes/AP)

Long’s injuries have been particularly frustrating for a player who knows he has to be patient with his recovery, yet only knows how to play at one speed. Long had planned to have surgery on his shoulder last offseason in addition to the ankle surgery, but put it off because of the difficult nature of the ankle surgery.

He returned in Week 3 against the Steelers and did not ease his way in. In a mid-season evaluation, Bears offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn called Long “a force of nature” who hit the ground running.

“I was surprised how high of a level he played at right out of the gate,” Washburn said. I thought there was going to be a little more of, ‘Hey, we’re going to feel his way out.’ But with Kyle, there’s no feeling his way through anything.”

But the wear-and-tear of another tough season obviously was going to take a toll, and Long’s shoulder finally gave during the second quarter of the Bears’ 15-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field. Veteran Tom Compton replaced Long in the second half and figures to start at right guard in the Bears’ final four games.

This is the third time this season and the fifth time in the past two seasons that Long has been unable to play because of injury. Since starting 48 consecutive games and playing 98.3 percent of the offensive snaps in his first three seasons with the Bears, Long has started and finished just 13 games and played 61.7 percent of the offensive snaps in the past two seasons. He played every snap in five of 12 games this season.

The Bear and Long certainly hope that taking the rest of the season and a full offseason to recover finally will get Long’s body in shape for the rigors of a 16-game schedule. But no matter what, the five-year veteran will enter 2018 as more of a question mark than anything — having to prove that he not only can stay healthy, but regain his Pro Bowl form at 29.

Note: The Bears also put defensive end Mitch Unrein on injured reserve. Unrein suffered a knee injury in the 49ers game. They promoted offensive lineman Cameron Lee and linebacker Howard Jones to the 53-man roster.

