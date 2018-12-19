No practice yet for Bears G Kyle Long, but that could change soon

Bears guard Kyle Long was eligible to return to practice Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 3 with a right foot injury. He didn’t practice, but coach Matt Nagy said there was a chance he could later in the week.

Per league rules, Long can’t return to game action until, at the earliest, the season finale. Long had his walking boot removed early last week.

“I know he’s eager to get back out there,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “And we’re going to be happy to have him when he’s ready for that time. I think he’ll make the offense that much better.”

Long injured his foot in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ win against the Jets. He was rolled up on from behind while Jordan Howard was being tackled.