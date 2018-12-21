Bears G Kyle Long returns to practice

Kyle Long is back — on the practice field.

The Bears guard participated in practice Friday for the first time since being knocked out of the Bears’ Oct. 28 win against the Jets. He was placed on injured reserve with a right foot injury, but was eligible to return to practice this week.

Per league rules, he can’t play in a game until Week 17, at the earliest. The Bears are guaranteed at least one playoff contest after that.

Coach Matt Nagy said Long will work on his conditioning during practice.

Bears guard Kyle Long was placed on injured reserve after hurting his right foot against the Jets. | Jeff Haynes/AP photo

“Today was a great first step,” Nagy said.

Long, who had his walking boot removed last week, was replaced by first Eric Kush and then Bryan Witzmann. The latter started 13 games for Nagy’s Chiefs last year.