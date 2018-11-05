Bears game vs Vikings on Nov. 18 moved to 7:20 p.m.

The Bears will play in prime time in two weeks.

NBC decided to flex the team’s Nov. 18 home game against the Vikings to 7:20 p.m., the team announced Monday. They’ll appear on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after originally being scheduled for a noon game on Fox.

That creates quite the turnaround for the Bears, who will play a midday game four days later — on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

The game replaces the Steelers-Jaguars, a matchup that seemed more primed for primetime before Jacksonville got off to a 3-5 start.

The Bears and Vikings will play at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 18. | Getty Images)

The Bears played their first two games at night — on “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football,” respectively.