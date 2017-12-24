Bears get a break on Myles Garrett pick-6 — and take advantage of it

The sense of dread at Soldier Field — the idea that the Bears could actually lose to the winless Browns — was palpable when Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett intercepted a Mitch Trubisky screen pass and outran the Bears’ offense into the end zone for a touchdown on the first play of the second half Sunday. For a moment, the Browns were about to take a 10-6 lead.

“Yeah. I was like, ‘Oh, [bleep],” Bears tackle Bobby Massie said.

But as fate would have it, the Bears were playing a team that was even better than they were at beating themselves. The disastrous play was nullified by an offside penalty on star-crossed defensive end Carl Nassib for lining up in the neutral zone. It was the kind of silly mistake the Bears usually make — like when Kyle Fuller lined up in the neutral zone against the Saints in Week 8, turning a Saints field goal into a touchdown in a 20-12 loss.

“That’s [a call] that usually we don’t get,” Massie said. “But it was a good call, man. So thankful that [the officials] made it.”

Bears running back Benny Cunningham (30) runs past the Browns defense for a 40-yard gain with a screen pass from Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter Sunday at Soldier Field. Jordan Howard scored on the next play to give the Bears a 13-3 lead. The Bears won, 20-3. (David Banks/Getty Images)

“I was super-relieved,” said Bears guard/tackle Brad Sowell. “You look at our season — usually we’ve been on the wrong end of that all year. It was nice to finally be like, ‘Yeah, we got one on our side.’ It was a tough break for the Browns. But luckily, we got it.”

This time it was the Browns lamenting their mistake.

“That was inexcusable,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “Carl will be the first to tell you that. He’s apologizing in the locker room. That was a huge opportunity to get a lead. When you don’t get those plays, the other team is going to turn around and make a play.”

Most teams, anyway, but not usually the Bears. But to their credit, the Bears didn’t just breathe a sigh of relief that such an unforced error could save them. They took advantage of it.

Two plays after the nullified touchdown — with Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams bringing yet another blitz on third-and-six from their 44 — Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains countered with another screen. And this time, Trubisky and the offense executed it perfectly — a well-timed pass to running back Benny Cunningham for a 40-yard gain to the Browns 16-yard line. Jordan Howard, getting a key block from Sowell, scored easily on the next play.

In a span of four plays, the Bears went from being down 10-6 to leading 13-3 — a 14-point swing that sparked the Bears to a 20-3 victory in their final home game of the 2017 season.

“We knew all week that we had a chance on screens with the way they blitzed and stuff,” Sowell said. “Sure enough, they dialed up a blitz and we popped it right over the top of them. That was a good call by Dowell.”

The Bears have struggled on offense, but this was a credit to Loggains. With the Bears missing three starting linemen after Massie left temporarily with a knee injury, Williams dialed up the pressure. And Loggains had the answer. A small victory, perhaps, but one that made a difference. On the next series, Cunningham gained 22 yards on a third-and-three screen pass, leading to a touchdown that gave them a 20-3 lead with 3:27 left in the third quarter.

“Great adjustment at halftime by the coaching staff,” Cunnigham said. “[The Browns] gave us a look that we knew we would get. Great poise by Mitch to stay in the pocket, knowing the blitz was coming.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com