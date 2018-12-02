Bears vs. Giants: Live updates and highlights for Week 13

Halftime: Bears 14, Giants 10

Bears 14, Giants 10: The Giants manage to squeak their way to a 57-yard field goal attempt from Aldrick Rosas, who nailed it to cut the lead to four. Some questionable clock management by Matt Nagy at the end of the half there as a Bears timeout helped extend that drive.

Bears 14, Giants 7: THE FRIDGE, 2018 EDITION!!! **Akiem Hicks** powers in from one yard out to complete the drive.

Bears 7, Giants 7: HOW?!? Allen Robinson, how?!? The Bears receiver is completely tangled up with a defender and somehow comes down with the 30-yard gain anyway. That’s why you acquire a No. 1 wide receiver.

Bears 7, Giants 7: It continues to look like the defense and running game will need to carry the Bears to victory in this game. Jordan Howard is up to 65 yards in the first half, more than double what the team has totaled through the air.

Bears 7, Giants 7: The Bears’ latest drive came to an end when Chase Daniel fumbled on an attempted handoff to Jordan Howard on third down. The offense continues to show little rhythm in this half.

Bears 7, Giants 7: Chase Daniel throws his second interception of the game trying to hit Tarik Cohen over the middle of the field. It was also Alec Ogletree’s second pick of the game. Daniel wasn’t happy coming back to the sideline after that.

First quarter: Bears 7, Giants 7

Bears 7, Giants 7: INTERCEPTION! A Giants drive that had passed midfield stops dead in its tracks with Kyle Fuller’s sixth interception of the season.

Eli Manning throws an absolute dart to Bears CB Kyle Fuller. pic.twitter.com/w6vuvjYnfQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 2, 2018

Bears 7, Giants 7: TOUCHDOWN! Adam Shaheen catches the short pass for his first score of the season. Maybe that will help Chase Daniel build some confidence.

Giants 7, Bears 0: The Bears’ running game is coming to life as Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard each converted first downs to push the team into the red zone for the first time.

Giants 7, Bears 0: Taylor Gabriel was wide open but Chase Daniel threw the ball so poorly he’s lucky the Giants defender dropped an easy interception. Just an unacceptably bad throw by Daniel.

Giants 7, Bears 0: Through three series, Chase Daniel is now 1-of-4 for two yards and a pick-six.

Giants 7, Bears 0: Nothing doing on the Bears’ second drive, which ends with a quick three-and-out, but the Bears’ defense responds right afterwards by forcing a three-and-out on New York’s first offensive series of the game.

Giants 7, Bears 0: Another poor kick return by Taquan Mizzell puts the Bears in bad field position for their second drive of the game. He might want to just take the touchback next time.

Giants 7, Bears 0: A horrendous pass by Chase Daniel goes right to Alec Ogletree, who rumbles his way into the end zone for an easy pick-six. Yikes.

Bears 0, Giants 0: New York won the coin toss and decided to defer, so Chase Daniel and the Bears will start with the ball on a foggy day at the Meadowlands.

Before the game

The Bears put their five-game winning streak on the line after a welcomed 10-day break with a road matchup against the Giants on Sunday afternoon. The game starts at noon CT and will be broadcast on FOX.

Chase Daniel will be under center for the Bears again while Mitch Trubisky rests his ailing shoulder. Trubisky could be seen testing his arm Sunday morning at MetLife Stadium but he was listed on the team’s inactive report prior to the game. After the team played it safe with minor injuries to Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson earlier this season, it’s sticking to a similar approach with its starting quarterback.

The steady play of Daniel in the Bears’ Thanksgiving victory over the Lions likely helped sway the team’s decision-making. Daniel, who had not started an NFL game since 2014, looked comfortable in Matt Nagy’s offense by completing 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He’s not as dangerous with his legs or over the top like Trubisky can be, but Daniel showed he can keep the offense chugging as long as the defense does its part of the job.

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. should keep the Bears on their toes on that side of the ball. Barkley has racked up 829 rushing yards, 581 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his rookie season. Beckham leads the Giants with 74 catches for 1,017 yards and five scores.

An aging Eli Manning and a porous offensive line mean the Giants’ offense isn’t as dangerous as it should be given its weapons, but Barkley and Beckham can make big plays at any time.

How to watch Bears vs. Giants

Time: Noon CT

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis

Live stream: FOX Sports Go