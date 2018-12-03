Film Study: Five takeaways from the Bears’ 30-27 OT loss against the Giants

Coach Matt Nagy’s review of the Bears’ 30-27 overtime loss against the Giants started with ball security. Fumbling six times, though only one was lost, and throwing two interceptions simply doesn’t equate to winning.

But that said …

“Everything — six fumbles, one lost, the turnovers, the interceptions — and we still are close,” Nagy said Monday. “I know it doesn’t count, but, man, we’re there.”

Here are five takeaways after watching the film of the Bears’ loss in Week 13:

Bears QB Chase Daniel throws a pass against the Giants. | Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Chase vs. Alec

Chase Daniel’s shaky outing began by misreading Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree, who intercepted Daniel’s first pass and returned it eight yards for a touchdown.

“I really didn’t see Ogletree, who sort of ‘mush rushed,’ as we call it,” Daniel said. “[He] just dropped and [I] threw it right to him.”

Ogletree didn’t exactly drop; he stopped. He never engaged with left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Instead, he read Daniel the entire play. Daniel’s pass was intended for running back Tarik Cohen, his first read in the left flat.

The Giants clearly identified something in Daniel on film following his first start against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Or so Ogletree said after the game.

Ogletree also focused on Daniel in the second quarter when he made his second interception by cutting off Daniel’s pass to Cohen, who was open flying down the left seam.

“If Chase could do it over again, he’d probably put a little more air on it,” Nagy said. “But, hey, that’s a good play by them.”

Ogletree said he knew that Daniel didn’t see him.

“That’s why you study him,” he said. “You learn the routes that they want to run, and the type of offense that they are going to be, and when you match up and play as well as our [defensive backs] did, those things can happen.”

Don’t forget Robinson

Receiver Allen Robinson had a strong game that was lost in all the craziness that occurred, making five catches on nine targets for 79 yards.

It included two highlight-reel catches in the second quarter: a 12-yarder on the left sideline, where he dragged his right toes to complete the catch, and a 30-yarder down the right sideline, where he caught the ball off of cornerback B.W. Webb’s helmet.

Four plays after Robinson’s 30-yard grab — which Nagy called “magical,” especially being in the rain — defensive lineman Akiem Hicks scored on his one-yard run.

“I guess I was shocked, but I wasn’t shocked, because I’ve seen him make some pretty spectacular catches,” Nagy said.

Robinson played a prominent role in the Bears’ comeback in the final two minutes of regulation:

* He sidestepped cornerback Tony Lippett to turn a four-yard completion into a 19-yard gain on the first play of the Bears’ drive that ended in Cody Parkey’s 21-yard field goal.

* He later drew a pass interference penalty on Webb in the end zone with three seconds left. On the next play, running back Tarik Cohen threw a touchdown to receiver Anthony Miller.

In overtime, Robinson made a 10-yard catch on fourth-and-seven, faking a cut outside before breaking back inside to separate himself from Webb. He then made a catch in traffic.

“That’s what he does,” Nagy said. “He knows he has different ways to work a route. And then Chase went through his progression and gave him a great ball, all things considered.”

Beat by Barkley

The Bears were in a prevent defense on third-and-23 with 17 seconds remaining in the first half when Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley broke off a 22-yard run. Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith eventually forced Barkley out of bounds.

Missed tackles continue to plague the Bears’ defense, and there were several against the Giants.

To be fair, Barkley, the second overall selection, is extremely elusive and explosive.

But safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, linebacker Danny Trevathan and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd all had opportunities to slow or stop Barkley on his 22-yarder before he reached the sideline to stop the clock.

“He is what you would want in a running back,” defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said.

The following play, though, was more inexcusable. On fourth-and-1, quarterback Eli Manning completed a nine-yard pass to tight end Rhett Ellison, who got out of bounds with 1 second left.

Houston-Carson was the closest in coverage. Manning’s completion put the Giants into kicker Aldrick Rosas’ field-goal range.

“Coach called the the right call,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “It is an ‘outside victory,’ meaning keep everything inside. The tight end got outside, and our coach was not happy.”

Beat by Beckham

Giants receiver Odell Beckham’s 49-yard touchdown pass to receiver Russell Shepard was the result of a breakdown in the Bears’ secondary.

Amukamara was the closest defender to Shepard but he was 10 yards away — at least. He said the Bears were in Cover 3, meaning the field was divided in thirds, when Shepard ran free down the middle of the field.

Safety Adrian Amos ran to the right flat to cover back Wayne Gallman Jr.

As the Giants’ play flowed to the Bears’ left, safety Eddie Jackson stepped up to help cover receiver Bennie Fowler, but cornerback Kyle Fuller already had that third of the field. Jackson slipped at the 25-yard line, leaving the middle wide open.

“I was about to take off running,” Beckham said. “It didn’t feel real because I just saw him running down the field, and it was never like that in practice or how we drew it up.”

Beat by Beckham Part 2

Beckham also was left uncovered on the Giants’ fourth-and-goal play later in the third quarter. It was another breakdown that resulted in a one-yard touchdown catch.

Beckham was the outside receiver in a trips bunch formation, and the Bears didn’t cover him as he crossed the end zone.

Amukamara later said the Bears were in a match-zone defense, and he, Jackson and Fuller all handled players in coverage. Beckham, meanwhile, ran past Trevathan and Amos.

“There’s a lot of people crossing down at the goal line, and it’s hard to cover,” Beckham said. “You don’t know whether to switch, swap. Does he run with me? Does he switch it? It just worked out.”