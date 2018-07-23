Bears give veteran days off to WR Allen Robinson, G Kyle Long

BOURBONNAIS — Wide receiver Allen Robinson joined guard Kyle Long on the sideline Monday. Both received a veteran rest day as they work their way back from surgeries. Long, who had three offseason operations, sat out Saturday but played Sunday. Robinson, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in last year’s season-opener, practiced on the Bears’ first three days. Both are expected to return Tuesday.

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, cornerback Sherrick McManis and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch remained out with hamstring injuries.

Tight end Ben Braunecker (hamstring), outside linebacker Kasim Edebali (oblique) and cornerback Kevin Toliver (quadriceps) all missed practice. Inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe missed his second-straight practice with a shoulder injury.

