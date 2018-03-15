A year after free-agent miss, Ryan Pace rides ‘different vibe’ to land new Bears

Having shepherded the Bears to only 14 wins in his first three seasons, Ryan Pace knows the optics — and foolhardiness — of taking a victory lap in March. The general manager, then, described the Bears’ first wave of free agent signings Thursday with mere contentment.

“If you would’ve told me two days ago that, hey, I’d be coming here talking about these five players, we all would’ve taken that,” Pace said. “The whole building’s excited right now.”

Those five — receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, tight end Trey Burton, quarterback Chase Daniel and kicker Cody Parkey — helped Pace accomplish his main goals in free agency: to quickly add weapons to Matt Nagy’s offense, solidify the placekicker position and give Mitch Trubisky a mentor from which to learn.

About six months away from the first meaningful snap of the season, it’s impossible to declare any signing a success. But by targeting two players in the upper tier of their position group — and actually landing Robinson and Burton — Pace has been more exacting than last offseason, when he was rebuffed after pursuing top-end cornerbacks. A.J. Bouye said this year that he chose the Jaguars over the Bears even though they offered less money.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace speaks with the media during a press conference Thursday. Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

Pace admitted Thursday that “there was a different vibe this year” than last offseason. The reason: a clear, shared vision with his coaching staff, the appeal of Nagy’s offense and the potential of Trubisky turning into a franchise-changing building block.

Those decisions — to trade up for Trubisky, fire John Fox and hire Nagy — were all Pace’s.

“It’s a good feeling when you know players want to be here, you know? And you can feel that …” Pace said. “I think it starts with our staff, with Matt Nagy, and our quarterback and the city of Chicago. …

“Let’s be honest — players pay attention to who the quarterback is and who they’re gonna potentially pair with.”

Pace’s batting average can’t be much worse than last year: of the five players he signed to multi-year free-agent deals — quarterback Mike Glennon, cornerback Marcus Cooper, receiver Markus Wheaton, safety Quintin Demps and tight end Dion Sims — only Sims remains. Having written outs into their contracts, Pace was able to part with the other four after one season with little penalty.

The GM has been hesitant to detail lessons gleaned from that debacle — “I think you’re learning every year,” he said — but credited contract negotiator Joey Laine with successfully projecting salary parameters, and which way the market would break, this year.

“There’s risk with free agency,” Pace said. “You’re not gonna hit home runs all the time. Unfortunately, some of those didn’t work out. But I can talk about the excitement of this class and how we feel about these guys and the vision that we have for these guys.”

Still, Pace’s long-term vision for the Bears doesn’t hinge on signing outsiders. Less than 24 hours removed from the start of free agency, Pace described the market as entering its second wave, which offers cheaper deals for riskier players. That serves a purpose, though: filling needs via free agency will enable the Bears to take the best player, regardless of position, in next month’s draft.

In the future, Pace hopes to use free agency to fill in the edges, not remake the franchise. The latter is reserved for the draft.

“We just started the offseason acquisition period now,” he said. “We’re only one day into it. Let’s take it step by step, the excitement.

“The draft is right around the corner — and that’s our primary mode for adding talent to our team.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com