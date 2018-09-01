How do you like him now? Ryan Pace’s gumption bears fruit with Khalil Mack trade

Bears general manager Ryan Pace was criticized, even mocked and ridiculed, when he traded four draft picks to move up one spot in the 2017 draft — from No. 3 to No. 2 — to acquire North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky. It wasn’t unreasonable. Not only did it seem like Pace was bidding against himself, but it didn’t seem worth the price, with Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes as fall-back options if Trubisky wasn’t there at No. 3.

It remains to be seen how prudent that move was, but that episode no doubt crystallized a Pace modus operandi — when he believes in something, he has the gumption and fortitude to pounce on opportunity and make it happen, regardless of what anybody else thinks about it.

That m.o. came in handy Saturday when Pace pulled the trigger on the deal of the year — trading two first-round draft picks to the Raiders for All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

It’s a stunning move for a rebuilding team that cherishes draft picks as much or more than most and is not considered a playoff contender. But this gambit says more about Ryan Pace’s style than anything. When two universal NFL truths converged — you build through the draft; and elite pass rushers rarely if ever are available — Pace realized the latter trumps the former. With Khalil Mack added to a defense that ranked ninth in points allowed last season, it might not matter if Deshaun Watson is better than Mitch Trubisky (as long as the disparity isn’t in the Dan Marino-Todd Blackledge range, that is.)

Khalil Mack (pressuring Jay Cutler in 2015) had 36.5 sacks in the last three seasons with the Oakland Raiders. | Charles Rex Arbogast, AP photo

No matter how the Mack trade works out, Pace has to be lauded for making a move he couldn’t pass up. The Bears have made the playoffs five times since the end of the Ditka era in 1992 — that’s tied with the Raiders and Redskins for the fewest in the NFL among teams in the league at that time. Division rivals acquiring devastating pass rushers are two of the biggest reasons for that drought — the Packers signing Reggie White in 1993; the Vikings trading for Jared Allen in 2008. The Bears took their shot by signing 30-year-old Julius Peppers as a free agent in 2010 and reached the NFC championship game in his first season. Acquiring Khalil Mack at 27, in the prime of his career — 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons, including 36.5 in his last three seasons — gives the Bears an even better chance for an even bigger payoff.

The momentum from this move is palpable. It’s unlikely any single player will match the culture-shifting lift that Reggie White gave the Packers. But acquiring Mack does more than just give Vic Fangio a dominating chess piece to play. It sends a message that Ryan Pace believes the Bears are closer than anybody thinks. He’s not giving up first-round picks if he thinks they’ll be in the top 10 or even top 15. Coming off seasons of 6-10, 3-13 and 5-11, he’s trying to win now — that’s sure to resonate on a team that already enters the season feeling pretty good about itself.

Pace still has a lot to prove as an NFL general manager, but it’s harder to quarrel with his style now. He’s resolute to a fault. He’s not afraid to make a mistake. He’s not worried about the worst-case scenario. And he doesn’t care about public perception. It stuck Bears fans with Mike Glennon. But it also got them Khalil Mack.