Bears great Brian Urlacher a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

As expected, Brian Urlacher’s Pro Football Hall of Fame fate will be decided the day before the Super Bowl.

The former Bears linebacker was named to the 15-player Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists list Tuesday night. The selection committee can vote for no more than five modern-era finalists Feb. 3; they must receive 80 percent of the vote to get in.

Tuesday was another expected step for Urlacher, who is a strong candidate to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was named one of the 27 Hall of Fame semifinalists in November after the class was whittled down from the original 108-person list.

Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski grew up admiring Urlacher even before the second-year player, like the former Bears great, switched from safety to linebacker.

Former Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. (AP)

“He was a guy that made plays and was excited and was fun to watch,” Kwiatkoski said Monday. “It was something I did watch. As I made that transition to linebacker, I went back and looked at his old stuff. He’s a great player. Being in Chicago, he’s the face of the Bears — one of them. For him to be a Hall of Famer, I think it would be100 percent deserving.”