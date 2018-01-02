Bears great Brian Urlacher a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Bears 01/02/2018, 07:10pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

As expected, Brian Urlacher’s Pro Football Hall of Fame fate will be decided the day before the Super Bowl.

The former Bears linebacker was named to the 15-player Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists list Tuesday night. The selection committee can vote for no more than five modern-era finalists Feb. 3; they must receive 80 percent of the vote to get in.

Tuesday was another expected step for Urlacher, who is a strong candidate to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was named one of the 27 Hall of Fame semifinalists in November after the class was whittled down from the original 108-person list.

Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski grew up admiring Urlacher even before the second-year player, like the former Bears great, switched from safety to linebacker.

Former Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. (AP)

“He was a guy that made plays and was excited and was fun to watch,” Kwiatkoski said Monday. “It was something I did watch. As I made that transition to linebacker, I went back and looked at his old stuff. He’s a great player. Being in Chicago, he’s the face of the Bears — one of them. For him to be a Hall of Famer, I think it would be100 percent deserving.”

