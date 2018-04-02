Bears great Brian Urlacher picks former coach as Hall of Fame presenter

Brian Urlacher picked the man who will introduce him during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: former position coach Bob Babich.

Babich coached Urlacher from 2004-12, serving as the Bears’ linebacker coach, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Lovie Smith. He is currently the Bills’ linebacker coach.

Babich will place the Hall’s gold jacket on Urlacher on Aug. 3, the night before enshrinement, and be featured in a video presentation the next day. He’ll be with Urlacher when his bronze bust in unveiled.

After he was voted into the Hall in early February, the former linebacker said he was considering three men for the job: Smith, Babich or Dick Jauron’s former defensive coordinator, Greg Blache.

Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher celebrates after sacking Lions quarterback Joey Harrington in 2001. (Andre J. Jackson/Staff)

“I am so humbled by the offer that Brian gave me to present him,” Babich said in a Hall release. “He is such a good guy and was such a good player, but even more so than that, he was a great person to be around.”

Urlacher was one of five players selected to the Hall — alongside linebacker Ray Lewis, receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens and safety Brian Dawkins on the eve of the Super Bowl. Veterans Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer were voted on separately, as was contributor Bobby Beathard.