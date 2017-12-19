Bears guard Kyle Long undergoes surgery

Bears guard Kyle Long had surgery Tuesday in the Chicago area. Long Tweeted a picture of himself wearing a neck brace in a hospital room late Tuesday, describing his operation as an “important procedure that will lead to much relief and success.” While the exact procedure is unclear, he is seen wearing a neck brace — which would be newly disclosed malady for Long.

On Instagram, he wrote that he was “1/3 done,” implying that he has two surgeries left to go.

Crushed surgery today. Important procedure that will lead to much relief And success. Great doctors @NorthShoreWeb 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4N5sTLmKpg — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 20, 2017 Bears guard Kyle Long went on IR on Dec. 5 (Getty Images)

Long had ankle surgery last offseason but struggled in its aftermath, losing 30 pounds. As a result, Long decided against having surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder.

Long injured his left hand against the Saints and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 5, his birthday. Bears coach John Fox said Monday he wouldn’t give an update on injuries or any pending surgeries, but he’s slated to meet the media again Wednesday.

Later, Long Tweeted a video with the old “Terminator” line: “I’ll be back.”