Bears guards Josh Sitton, Tom Compton inactive vs. Browns

The Bears will be without both starting guards Sunday — Josh Sitton (ankle) and Tom Compton (concussion) were ruled out for the Browns game.

Center Hroniss Grasu figures to start, moving Cody Whitehair to one of the two guard positions. Bradley Sowell figures to play the other one.

Both the Bears and Browns figure to lean heavily on the run if the snow at the lakefront continues through the start of the game.

Tight end Adam Shaheen will miss his second-straight game with a chest injury. Other Bears inactives include quarterback Mark Sanchez, cornerback Deiondre’ Hall, running back Taquan Mizzell and nose tackle Rashaad Coward.