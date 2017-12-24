Bears guards Josh Sitton, Tom Compton inactive vs. Browns

Bears 12/24/2017, 10:38am
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

The Bears will be without both starting guards Sunday — Josh Sitton (ankle) and Tom Compton (concussion) were ruled out for the Browns game.

Center Hroniss Grasu figures to start, moving Cody Whitehair to one of the two guard positions. Bradley Sowell figures to play the other one.

Both the Bears and Browns figure to lean heavily on the  run if the snow at the lakefront continues through the start of the game.

Tight end Adam Shaheen will miss his second-straight game with a chest injury. Other Bears inactives include quarterback Mark Sanchez, cornerback Deiondre’ Hall, running back Taquan Mizzell and nose tackle Rashaad Coward.

Bears guard Josh Sitton was ruled out for Sunday. (Getty Images)

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Should the Cubs be putting a Darvish-like effort into Jake Arrieta? – Chicago Sun-Times
Dream restaurant run of Grace became kitchen nightmare
Up to 6 inches of snow could fall Christmas Eve across Chicago area
North Korea calls latest UN sanctions ‘an act of war’ – Chicago Sun-Times