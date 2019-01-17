Although the Bears’ season ended with the heartbreaking sound of a double-doink field goal attempt, things appear to be trending upward for Chicago and oddsmakers have taken notice.
BetOnline.AG released its way too early predictions for Super Bowl LIV and they have the Bears tied with the New England Patriots as having the fourth-best chance to win with odds of 10-to-1.
Those odds are a significant improvement from where the Bears were at the start of this season. Entering the 2018 season, the Bears opened this season with 90-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LIII, which will take place in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are the early favorites to win next season’s Super Bowl. The Chiefs have 7-to-1 odds, while the Rams and Saints both have an 8-to-1 chance, according to BetOnline.AG.
Here’s the full list (via BetOnline.AG):
- Kansas City Chiefs 7/1
- Los Angeles Rams 8/1
- New Orleans Saints 8/1
- Chicago Bears 10/1
- New England Patriots 10/1
- Los Angeles Chargers 12/1
- Pittsburgh Steelers 14/1
- Green Bay Packers 16/1
- Minnesota Vikings 18/1
- Philadelphia Eagles 18/1
- Indianapolis Colts 20/1
- Dallas Cowboys 22/1
- Baltimore Ravens 25/1
- Cleveland Browns 28/1
- Houston Texans 25/1
- Atlanta Falcons 33/1
- Carolina Panthers 33/1
- Seattle Seahawks 33/1
- Jacksonville Jaguars 40/1
- New York Giants 40/1
- San Francisco 49ers 40/1
- Tennessee Titans 50/1
- New York Jets 66/1
- Arizona Cardinals 66/1
- Buffalo Bills 66/1
- Cincinnati Bengals 66/1
- Denver Broncos 66/1
- Detroit Lions 66/1
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1
- Raiders 66/1
- Washington Redskins 66/1
- Miami Dolphins 100/1