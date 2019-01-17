Bears have fourth-best odds of winning 2020 Super Bowl

Although the Bears’ season ended with the heartbreaking sound of a double-doink field goal attempt, things appear to be trending upward for Chicago and oddsmakers have taken notice.

BetOnline.AG released its way too early predictions for Super Bowl LIV and they have the Bears tied with the New England Patriots as having the fourth-best chance to win with odds of 10-to-1.

Those odds are a significant improvement from where the Bears were at the start of this season. Entering the 2018 season, the Bears opened this season with 90-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LIII, which will take place in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are the early favorites to win next season’s Super Bowl. The Chiefs have 7-to-1 odds, while the Rams and Saints both have an 8-to-1 chance, according to BetOnline.AG.

Here’s the full list (via BetOnline.AG):