Bears hiding Tarik Cohen this preseason? ‘I would think they’re saving me’
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Maybe the Bears are hiding Tarik Cohen — the running back played only one snap in their last exhibition game.
He prefers to think of it as protection.
“I would think they’re saving me,” he said. “I really would like to be out there ….
“I feel like I gotta get adjusted to hits. That’s what the preseason’s all about — getting back into that flow of getting hits and delivering hits, so when the regular season rolls around, you’re stable.”
Cohen understands why he’s not playing more, though.
“As the preseason goes on, starters usually play more,” he said.
He figures to Saturday against the Broncos. The Bears plan on playing starter Jordan Howard for the first time this season, too.
Sanders 1, Fuller 0
Someone Tweeted a video of Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders torching Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller in Wednesday’s practice, saying that Sanders “has another son named Kyle Fuller.”
Sanders loved the clip, which showed Fuller slipping down after Sanders turned him around.
“Y’all saw the film,” Sanders said Thursday. “Somebody said he was my son, so I guess I have a son.”
He laughed. Asked how his son Princeton would feel, he laughed again.
“He wants a brother anyways,” he said.
This and that
- Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning attended practice, hugged quarterback Mitch Trubisky and posted for pictures with the Bears’ three quarterbacks.
- The Bears signed a second long-snapper — Oregon alum Tanner Carew, who was the only player at his position who attended the NFL Scouting Combine. The Bears waived linebacker Andrew Trumbetti, who attended Notre Dame, with an injury designation.