Bears hiding Tarik Cohen this preseason? ‘I would think they’re saving me’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Maybe the Bears are hiding Tarik Cohen — the running back played only one snap in their last exhibition game.

He prefers to think of it as protection.

“I would think they’re saving me,” he said. “I really would like to be out there ….

“I feel like I gotta get adjusted to hits. That’s what the preseason’s all about — getting back into that flow of getting hits and delivering hits, so when the regular season rolls around, you’re stable.”

Bears running back Tarik Cohen takes part in drills during a joint NFL football training camp session Wednesday. (David Zalubowski, AP photo)

Cohen understands why he’s not playing more, though.

“As the preseason goes on, starters usually play more,” he said.

He figures to Saturday against the Broncos. The Bears plan on playing starter Jordan Howard for the first time this season, too.

Sanders 1, Fuller 0

Someone Tweeted a video of Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders torching Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller in Wednesday’s practice, saying that Sanders “has another son named Kyle Fuller.”

Sanders loved the clip, which showed Fuller slipping down after Sanders turned him around.

“Y’all saw the film,” Sanders said Thursday. “Somebody said he was my son, so I guess I have a son.”

He laughed. Asked how his son Princeton would feel, he laughed again.

“He wants a brother anyways,” he said.

Not many people know this but Emmanuel Sanders actually has another son named Kyle Fuller. pic.twitter.com/dNVpcXSV2k — Gretzky (@HoodieSutton) August 15, 2018

