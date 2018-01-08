While it seems most Bears fans will take a wait-and-see approach with Matt Nagy, others voiced strong opinions about the Bears’ 16th coach in franchise history.
A current Sun-Times poll has almost two-thirds of fans giving Nagy and the Bears time to prove it was the right or wrong move. A little more than 20 percent loved the hiring, while just under 20 percent didn’t.
Here’s what people are saying on social media:
Folks it doesn’t matter who theBears name as Head Coach if Pace doesn’t upgrade the roster.
— Dennis Svilar (@DennisSvilar) January 8, 2018
Did you watch the Chiefs loss this weekend? Look at the conservative play-calling that led to that loss to a middling Titans team. That's Nagy. He's not ready. Just my 2 cents.
— Chris Weeks (@_chrisweeks) January 8, 2018
I like this move. Please keep Fangio and we contend for the NFC North.
— Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 8, 2018
— Jarrett Green (@Jarrett_Green54) January 8, 2018
From a Chiefs fan, you guys are lucky. Andy was the one that called all the bs screen plays and forgot about the run game. In all honesty I wanted Reid gone and let Nagy be HC. He actually knows how to run an offense and get everyone involved.
— Sad Chiefs Fan (@DerekMouse) January 8, 2018
Nagy, meet baggy. pic.twitter.com/btZd2wAVN4
— Lance (@BestHumanTalent) January 8, 2018