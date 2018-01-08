Bears’ hiring of Matt Nagy gets mixed reaction on social media

While it seems most Bears fans will take a wait-and-see approach with Matt Nagy, others voiced strong opinions about the Bears’ 16th coach in franchise history.

A current Sun-Times poll has almost two-thirds of fans giving Nagy and the Bears time to prove it was the right or wrong move. A little more than 20 percent loved the hiring, while just under 20 percent didn’t.

What do you think of the Bears naming Matt Nagy the new head coach? — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) January 8, 2018

Here’s what people are saying on social media:

Folks it doesn’t matter who theBears name as Head Coach if Pace doesn’t upgrade the roster. — Dennis Svilar (@DennisSvilar) January 8, 2018

Did you watch the Chiefs loss this weekend? Look at the conservative play-calling that led to that loss to a middling Titans team. That's Nagy. He's not ready. Just my 2 cents. — Chris Weeks (@_chrisweeks) January 8, 2018

I like this move. Please keep Fangio and we contend for the NFC North. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 8, 2018