Bears ILB Danny Trevathan misses practice with calf strain

The Bears finally gave a reason why Danny Trevathan hasn’t practiced since the Saints game — the inside linebacker has a calf strain.

He suffered the injury in New Orleans, coach John Fox said.

“It got more sore 48 hours after the game,” Fox said.

If Trevathan is unable to play Sunday against the Packers, second-year player Nick Kwiatkoski would take his place. Fox said he’s back to feeling more like himself since suffering a pec injury in Week 2. Kwiatkoski has played only one defensive snap since returning to the active roster in Week 7.

Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan has a calf strain. (Getty Images)

He was one of six players who did not practice Wednesday. The others: defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), tight end Dion Sims (illness), offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle), cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) and cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring).