Bears injury report: Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson sit, stay on same rehab plan

The Bears kept outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson on the same plan as last week, holding both players out of practice Wednesday with a right ankle and groin injury, respectively.

Coach Matt Nagy displayed some optimism that Mack, who hurt his ankle against the Dolphins, was improving.

“Hopefully he’s getting better — I feel like he is,” Nagy said. “Again, it’s gonna be what we just went through last week. It’s gonna be very similar this week.”

Neither player practiced last Wednesday or Thursday. They were limited Friday and held out of Sunday’s win against the Jets.

Wideout Taylor Gabriel and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols were both limited with knee problems.

Guard Eric Kush was limited with the neck issue that kept him out Sunday, though Nagy expects him to return to game action this week.

Ben Braunecker did not practice because he’s in concussion protocol. Fellow tight end Adam Shaheen still hasn’t returned to practice. He’s been on injured reserve all season with a right ankle and foot problem.

“We’re not there yet,” Nagy said. “He’s getting real close.”