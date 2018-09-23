Bears injury report: Prince Amukamara hurts hamstring, Anthony Miller shoulder

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller dislocated his left shoulder during the Bears’ 16-14 win against the Cardinals on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy said. He tried to play with it, but was in obvious discomfort.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara hurt his left hamstring during safety Eddie Jackson’s third-quarter interception, is due for an MRI on Monday.

“I don’t wanna diagnose myself, but I don’t feel like it’s too serious, or anything to worry about,” Amukamara said.

The Bears could be cautious with both, given their bye week after Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Receiver Anthony Miller is helped off the field after an injury in the second half Sunday. | Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Miller had four catches for 35 yards Sunday, while Amukamara had two tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended.