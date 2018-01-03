Bears interview Vic Fangio for head coaching vacancy

The Bears interviewed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for their head coaching vacancy Wednesday.

They think highly of their defensive coordinator, who is ostensibly a free agent after not signing a contract extension offered last offseason.

“I have a lot of respect for Vic,” general manager Ryan Pace said Monday. “He did a great job with our defense over the past three years.”

Whether the Bears envision Fangio as head coach material or would rather push to keep him at coordinator is another question. Given the team’s interest in offensive minds for their head coach job, Fangio could fit as the coordinator — if he wanted to stay. In his three years with the Bears, he’s been one of the NFL’s highest-paid coordinators.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio interviewed for the Bears head coaching job Wednesday. (AP)

Wedensday marked Fangio’s third-ever head coaching interview in 31 years in the NFL — the others were with the Chargers in 1997 and three years ago with the 49ers. The Chargers hired Kevin Gilbride and the 49ers hired Fangio’s own defensive line coach, Jim Tomsula, causing Fangio to look for work elsewhere and land with the Bears.

Fangio hasn’t been shy about his interest in becoming a head coach, though he said late last month he would never want to force the issue.

“I take the mindset on all that stuff to just let it happen,” he said. “Usually if people are interested in you for any position they come and ask you, come and try to get you. so I have not seen many guys get things when they’re banging down doors.”

In three seasons, Fangio has turned the Bears defense from moribund to respectable. The Bears finished the season ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, with 319.1 per game, and No. 9 in fewest points allowed, with 20.

“I’m hoping that he’s back,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said last week. “I gotta tell you, it’s no easy thing to install an entirely different defense. And then when you like the guy and you like how he puts things together during the week, I want him back. I’d love to be under him for the rest of my career. …

“I have no control over any of that, and neither does anybody else but the people that make the final decision. I hope that everybody’s here, and with what we have now, hope we can go into the future and have a solid-performing team.”

Fangio still has family ties to the Bay Area. The 49ers were interested in as their coordinator last year, but the Bears blocked him because he had another year left on his deal.

“Vic was under contract, so I wasn’t able to get him,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month. “And I don’t know if I’m even allowed to talk about that stuff. But if he wasn’t (employed), Vic’s a guy that I definitely would have been interested in and (I have) respected, just like I think pretty much anybody in the NFL would.

“Because everybody knows Vic’s at the top of what he does and is a very good defensive coordinator.”