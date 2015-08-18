Bears’ Jared Allen learning to adjust at OLB

Jared Allen can see a lot more now.

He’s not sure if that’s a good thing.

About halfway through his first training camp as a Bears 3-4 outside linebacker, Allen is still figuring out what he doesn’t know. He’s never been able to stand up before, to use his 6-6 frame to look over the heads of players trying to block him in the open field.

Being able to see has, he admits, sometimes gets Allen in trouble. He’ll watch the backfield rather than reading the key of the man in front of him.

By doing so, he’s betraying the very instinct that made him a surefire Hall of Famer at defensive end, and the active leader with 134 sacks over 11 seasons: the ability to sense what his blocker is trying to do, and to beat him.

Allen is using those same recognition skills at linebacker, though it’s not second nature yet.

“The faster I can recognize the block and gather the information for my key, the faster I can react,” he said. “And that’s what makes you a good player.

“So, how fast can I gather information? And how fast can I apply what I know with that information? That’s what it’s all about. It’s just learning to do that faster and faster and faster and faster, so when Week 1 comes, we’re just going.”

Halfway through his first preseason as a linebacker, Allen has found some changes are subtle — “An extra step here, a half-less step there,” he said ¬— while others force him to do the exact opposite of what he was used to.

“My feet are backward, actually, than what it would be if I was down in my stance,” he said. “If I play with my inside foot up now, my first step is actually my right. Versus typically, down, my left foot’s back, that’s my first step.”

Allen, who has drawn positive reviews at his new spot, reminds himself to stay low. That was easy when firing off from a lineman’s stance, not so much when you’re 6-6 and standing up.

He’s used to gaining leverage by being lower than his blocker.

“You gotta bend your knees and make a conscious effort to do that,” he said. “Where it’s a little more natural when your hand’s down.”

The Bears’ outside linebacker room is filled with accomplished players feeling their way through the position switch. Allen picks Lamarr Houston’s brain about outside linebacker, which Houston said has a more technical bent than the version he played in Oakland.

Perhaps the Bears’ best player as a defensive end last season, Willie Young is, like Houston, recovering from surgery. Neither played the first preseason game, and they don’t know if they will Saturday.

At 6-4, Young seeks out Allen because he shares his body type. There’s only one problem: he’s still learning, too.

“Me and Jared can talk about it all day,” Young said. “But he and I never rushed from a two-point stance consistently, down in, down out.”

The outside linebackers turn to Sam Acho — the only Bears player to actually start a game there last season, as a Cardinal — and to each other, too.

“It’s a new position for everybody,” Houston said. “It’s a different style of rushing. It’s a different style of run blocking.

“So understanding where somebody else needs help, where a problem area is where you need help, you’re just communicating and trying to let each other know which is the best technique to use.”

Allen is learning through study, but also trial and error.

And trying not to worry about the end results yet.

“Obviously you want to win every rush that you’re in, but you try not to focus on that,” he said. “You try to focus on your hand placement, your leverage, how you’re getting to the spots you want to get to. And just continue that process.”

