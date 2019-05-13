Bears add to TE depth, sign Princeton’s Jesper Horsted

Jesper Horsted had perhaps the best career of any receiver in Princeton history. | AP photo

Seeking to add more depth at a shallow position, the Bears will try to convert a wide receiver to tight end.

The team signed Princeton alum Jesper Horsted on Monday morning, cutting former Northwestern offensive lineman Tommy Doles to make room.

They listed Horsted — who was a receiver at Princeton — as a tight end. Before becoming an undrafted free agent, Horsted set Princeton records with 196 career catches and 28 touchdowns. No player in program history had ever reached 20 touchdowns catches.

The 6-4, 225-pounder was invited to the East-West Shrine Game but not the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Bears have tight ends Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker returning, but are in search of depth beyond them. The team signed Utah State’s Dax Raymond and Cal’s Ian Bunting after the draft.