A Mitch-ka moment: Why Bears love Mitch Trubisky’s TD throw to Anthony Miller

Mitch Trubisky’s four-yard touchdown throw to rookie receiver Anthony Miller in the third quarter against the Jets started with a change at the line of scrimmage and ended with what Miller called “a little cha-cha.”

“Moving my hips a little bit,” Miller said of his touchdown celebration during the Bears’ 24-10 win at Soldier Field on Sunday. “Just having a little fun.”

But in between the change and that fun, there were signs of Trubisky’s development and his growing chemistry with Miller after weeks of working on it and after some missed throws stood out last week in the loss to the Patriots.

Trubisky’s entire description of the play was encouraging.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky throws a pass against the Jets. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“They zoned us out down in the red zone as we expected,” Trubisky said. “I gave [Miller] a corner route, and changed his route. The defender [nickel back Buster Skrine] didn’t have [his] eyes back for me, and he was trying to look for the ball, and Anthony did.

“I threw it in a spot where only Anthony could catch it, and he made a great play. He kept his feet in bounds and snagged the ball.”

It was a back-shoulder throw in the back of the end zone. Miller got his left knee down before falling out of bounds. It also gave the Bears’ 14-3 lead in the third quarter after an uneven first half for Trubisky and the entire offense.

“Mitch just read how the defender was playing me,” said Miller, who had three catches for 37 yards. “He gave me a perfect ball in the back of the end zone.”

Miller said he expected that type of throw from Trubisky based on Skrine’s coverage and his work with his Trubisky.

“It takes a lot [of practice],” Miller said. “We’re still getting it together each and every game. Some throws we missed today. You’re going to see a lot those start connecting as the year goes on.”

Trubisky did have his misses on a windy day. It included ones to Miller, receiver Josh Bellamy and running back Jordan Howard. The Bears only converted one third down in the first half, with right guard Kyle Long’s unnecessary roughness penalty negating their second, a 20-yard pass to receiver Kevin White.

But Trubisky still was better in the second half than he was in the first. That was obvious. It started by running for a first down on third-and-10 from the Bears’ own 45 to keep the drive that ended with Miller’s touchdown catch going.

“They were doing a good job of stopping us in the first half, but we also stopped ourselves a little bit there,” said Trubisky, who completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns and had a 102.7 passer rating. “We just needed to continue to get into rhythm.”

Trubisky did that in the second half. As he said, it started with focusing more on completions and not trying to force big plays.

“Overall, we just found a way and grinded it out,” said Trubisky, who made 23-, 18-, 14- and 13-yard completions in the second half.

The Bears’ best play in the first half was running back Tarik Cohen’s 70-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. The Bears caught the Jets in an all-out blitz, which left Cohen wide open on a screen. He raced into the end zone behind a great block from receiver Taylor Gabriel.

“Coach had a great call for that situation,” Trubisky said.

It’s also one that Trubisky properly identified before the snap and effectively ran.

“I’m the bait on the play,” he said.

But he was dressed as “Da Coach” – wearing a white shirt, tie, Bears vest and sunglasses – before and after the game with Halloween on Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t call it a costume,” Trubisky said. “I would say I’m dressed as a legend.”

Trubisky didn’t have a legendary performance on the field but he still played well enough win. His highlights start with his touchdown to Miller.

“In my world,”Nagy said, “that’s a special throw.”