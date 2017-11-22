Bears bust: Michigan weighing ‘lifetime contract’ for Harbaugh

While Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh might make the most sense to take over for John Fox in 2018, he might not be available much longer.

CBS Sports college football reporter Brady Quinn suggested in a recent radio interview that Michigan is trying to keep Harbaugh’s khakis on their sidelines for life.

“I talked to someone who’s kind of an insider within that program and we had a long, drawn-out conversation,” Quinn said in an interview on Fox Sports Radio. “What he told me was, they’re working on a lifetime contract. I swear to you, I’m not trying to throw a wrench in [the speculation that Harbaugh might go to the NFL]. That was his words.”

A lifetime contract? That’s quite the commitment considering Michigan has been no better off under Harbaugh as they were under Brady Hoke. One of the biggest complaints against Harbaugh is his inability to win big games at Michigan.

CBS Sports college football reporter Brady Quinn suggested in a recent radio interview that Michigan is weighing in on a "lifetime contract" for Jim Harbaugh. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Wolverines, who are currently fourth in the Big Ten East, are 28-9 during the Harbaugh era. Unless Michigan (8-3) can beat No. 8 Ohio State — a team Harbaugh has yet to defeat — and win their bowl game, this will be Harbaugh’s first time finishing with less than 10 wins since he took over the program in 2015.

So, will Michigan rope Harbaugh in for good? Has the Bears’ window to get the quarterback whisperer closed for good? It doesn’t sound promising for Chicago.

“I would probably say Harbaugh staying, only because if he goes back to the NFL I don’t know how many people are going to be able to put up with him,” Quinn said in the same interview. “He kind of wears thin after a while. Michigan just accepts him. They embrace it, really. So, that would be my reasoning for it.”

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney