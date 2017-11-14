Bears mailbag: On John Fox’s future, 2018 needs and popgun offense

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of queries sent to @PatrickFinley, who responds with more than (checks new Twitter rules) 280 characters:

As a fan I feel hopeless but I know this team is better than this. What do you expect this team to look like in 2018? From coaches to FA and the draft where do you see us? — Jason Squires (@BarberSquires) November 14, 2017

As upset as John Fox’s bosses are after Sunday’s loss, I expect the Bears to give him the rest of the season to try to save his job. If they do make a change, I’d look for an offensive coordinator who has successfully developed a young quarterback before; Mitch Trubisky’s growth is the fastest way to franchise relevance. Looking at the roster, they’ll need to either draft or sign two wide receivers; a dynamic edge rusher to play opposite Leonard Floyd; and a cornerback they’ll be able to count on for years going forward. They’ll probably sign a veteran backup quarterback, too.

Bears head coach John Fox reacts to a call. (AP)

Who's more realistic as a HC option, Jim Harbaugh or Jon Gruden? — Pissed Bears Fan (@BearsEst1920) November 13, 2017

Neither? Harbaugh is making $7 million this year as Michigan’s head coach. Two years ago, after Gruden signed an ESPN extension through 2021, author Jim Miller estimated he was making around $6.5 million per year. To get either to jump to the Bears, the team would have to consider doubling Fox’s $4.5 million annual salary. And then there’s this not-so-small point — if Fox is fired, the Bears will still have to pay his salary next season. I guess Gruden’s the more realistic pick, as he doesn’t have a coaching job right now.

What do you think of Pat Shurmur for HC candidate? He's a guy not talked about at all, but he's got a pretty good resume. — ChiSox (@MKania04) November 13, 2017

He went 9-23 in two years as the Browns’ head coach and won his one game as the Eagles’ post-Chip Kelly interim boss in 2015. But has the Vikings’ offensive coordinator developed a young quarterback? He coached Sam Bradford as a rookie and Nick Foles in his standout second season. So … not really?

#Bears can u paint a scenario where Fox is gone and Fangio stays? — andrew (@drewmolina) November 13, 2017

Teaming up with Harbaugh again, maybe? It’d be tricky. Were Fox fired, Fangio would want to be interviewed for the head coaching vacancy. Is the Bears talked to him, and passed, would he be willing to return as the coordinator? Fangio’s contract is up at the end of the year, so he’ll be free to look for other jobs at the end of the season, either way.

Who is responsible for the pathetic Bears offense? Shouldn't the Bears not waste another 7 games running this garbage? — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) November 13, 2017

You’d rather the quarterback draw plays in the dirt? The next seven games have value — Trubisky needs to develop while running the same system he was drafted. There’s plenty of blame to go around, from a front office that signed Markus Wheaton to coaches that have prioritized ball security over dynamism.

Why don’t we see more of Taquan Mizzell in the passing game? — SPD (@RoadNinja49) November 13, 2017

“Smoke” has played two offensive snaps all year — one in New Orleans and one against the Panthers. The reason you don’t see him more is simple: Tarik Cohen is a better pass-catcher and Benny Cunningham is the superior pass-blocker.