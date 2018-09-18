Jordan Howard figures to get more carries — though Bears don’t have set target

Through two games, 11 NFL players boast more carries than Jordan Howard’s 29. Eleven also claim more rushing yards per game than his 58.5.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that, typically, teams with a lead can give their running backs 8-10 fourth-quarter carries, though “that hasn’t been happening” with Howard.

He pointed to a fourth quarter series when Howard took two handoffs and a screen pass. On one of the carries, the Bears lost five yards.

“That’s hard — we as an offense can’t let that happen,” he said. “I think probably a few more carries is probably the answer to that, but we don’t go into any game saying, ‘You’ve gotta get X amount of runs or X amount of passes.’ We just kinda play it out as is.”

Jordan Howard carries the football Monday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Howard had 14 carries for 35 yards against the Seahawks.